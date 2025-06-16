Russia focused on keeping economic growth going — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration is holding very lively discussions on the topic of domestic economic growth, with the main focus being implementing measures to keep the economy in good shape, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Maxim Oreshkin said earlier that the Russia's economic growth model is no longer viable, and now the country needs to make a technological leap, as he called it, instead of just continuing with incremental progress.

"If you take a closer look at the latest statement from [the head of] state, especially what he said about the economy, you will find that he echoed these sentiments. Of course, there are differing views on certain nuances. The economic team, the government and the [presidential] administration, are holding very lively discussions. Overall, they see eye to eye. The key is to take timely measures to avoid losing the pace of growth achieved in recent years," Peskov said.