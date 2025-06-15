Alrosa suspends diamond mining at deposit in Yakutia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Alrosa suspends mining at the Verkhne-Munskoe deposit in Yakutia from June 15, the Russian diamond miner informed.

The company already halted mining in placer deposits in the Anabar River valley in Yakutia from April 1.

Temporary suspension of mining in the deposits will be performed in the "hot preservation" mode, Alrosa said. The company will continue maintaining the infrastructure of facilities in full scope, making it possible to promptly bring them on stream again as the global diamond market recovers.