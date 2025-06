DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Air Arabia, the air carrier based in the UAE, has suspended flights to Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan until June 14.

The decision was made "in view of the current situation and airspace closing" in the Middle Least, the airline said.

Certain flights to other countries have been either delayed or rerouted, the air carrier added.