Annual inflation accelerates to 9.71% from June 3 to 9 — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia surged to 9.71% from June 3 to 9, 2025, compared to 9.66% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"Inflation slowed down to 0.03% in the consumer market over the week from June 3 to 9. In the foods sector, prices dropped by 0.01% during the reporting week, including by 0.61% for fruits and vegetables. The price hike geared down to 0.04% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, the rise in prices was 0.02%, close to zero. It slowed down for services to 0.07%. Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 9.71% as of June 9," the ministry added.