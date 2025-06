MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.03% over the period from June 3 to 9, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) reported.

Inflation amounted to 0.05% from May 27 to June 2. Consumer prices in Russia gained 0.04% since early June and 3.6% from the year start.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 9.73% as of June 9, 2025.