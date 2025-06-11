Corporate loans portfolio down 0.1% in Q1 2025 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The corporate loans portfolio, including small and medium businesses and the government sector, declined by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025 to 85.6 trillion rubles ($1.1 trillion), the Bank of Russia said.

Ruble-denominated credits declined only, by 0.5% or by 0.4 trillion rubles ($5 bln). Their dynamics was influenced by huge budget expenditures and tough monetary conditions, the regulator noted.

The decline was mainly for industrial companies, the Bank of Russia said. Loans to financial intermediaries also went down, it added.