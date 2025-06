MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Central Bank maintains the forecast of profits to be earned by Russian banks in 2025 at the level of 3-3.5 trillion rubles ($37.8-44.1 bln) in 2025, the regulator said.

"The net profit forecast for 2025 is kept at the level of 3.0-3.5 trillion rubles and there are no preconditions for its change thus far," the Central Bank noted.

The regulator expects that sector’s profits will be at the level of 3.2-3.8 trillion rubles ($40.3-47.9 bln).