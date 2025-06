MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The RTS index declined after the Bank of Russia released official currency rates for tomorrow, according to market data.

The regulator set official rates at 79.0028 rubles for the dollar, 90.0068 rubles for the euro, and 10.9317 rubles for the yuan.

The RTS index lost 0.43% to 1,086.39 points. The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.11% in its turn to 2,725.38 points.