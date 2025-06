MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 79.0028 rubles for June 12-16, 2025, up forty kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lifted by 21 kopecks to 90.0068 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 10.9317 rubles, up three kopecks.