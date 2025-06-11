Sales of new motorcycles in Russia growing in May — statistics

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Sales of new motorcycles in the Russian market gained 11% annually and reached 7,600 units, the Avtostat analytical agency said.

The segment of new motorcycles demonstrates positive dynamics for more than two years, agency experts said.

"According to the Avtostat agency, 7,595 new motorcycles were sold in Russia in May 2025. This is 11% more than in last May (6,853 units) but 10% less than in April 2025 (8,457 units)," the agency informed.

The Regulmoto brand is the new motorcycles market leader, with its sales surged by 30% year on year to 1,700 units. The Racer brand is second with 712 motorcycles sold (down 12% annually). The Motoland brand comes third with the increase by 23% year on year and 664 units sold.

The top five bestselling brands also include Voge with 471 motorcycles sold (+6%) and Kayo with the 47% rise in sales to 383 units.

The Motoland XF300 with 498 units sold has become the most sought-after model in the market of new motorcycles in Russia. The top five models also include the Racer RC300 (365 units) and three Regulmoto models - the Sport (337 units), the Duke (203 units) and the TE (189 units).

New motorcycle sales in Russia surged by 19% year on year in January - May 2025 to 21,300 units.