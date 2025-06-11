Russia interested in scaling up cooperation with Turkmenistan in textile sphere

ASHGABAT, June 11. /TASS/. Russian regions are interested in building up the partnership with Turkmenistan in the textile sphere, Trade Representative in Turkmenistan Andrey Khripunov said.

"Our ‘weaving capital,’ the Ivanovo Region, is already cooperation with Turkmen plants. There are requests from other regions, for example, from Tatarstan. They take interest in local textile products; these are not merely ready clothing but also yarn, fabrics, and so on," the trade representative said on the sidelines of the TurkmenTextile Expo-2025.

Textile products of Turkmenistan is notable for high quality, Khripunov added. "Local products are certainly very beautiful. Fabrics are excellent and eco-friendly, there are light and natural. They can compete, for example, with Turkish ones by the ratio of price and quality," he noted.

Turkmenistan is among the top ten world producers of cotton.