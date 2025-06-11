Aeroflot Group increases passenger traffic by 1.4% in May to 4.6 mln passengers

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 4.6 mln passengers in May 2025, marking a 1.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024, the group reported.

However, the flagship carrier of the group, Aeroflot Airlines, recorded a 3% decrease in passenger traffic, serving 2.4 mln travelers.

The group transported 3.5 mln passengers on domestic routes, reflecting a modest increase of 0.5%, while international passenger numbers rose by 4.4% to reach 1.1 mln passengers. Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 3.7%, and the passenger load factor reached 88.9%, up 2.5 percentage points year-on-year.

In January-May 2025, the Aeroflot Group transported 20.6 mln passengers, marking a 2.1% year-on-year increase. Domestic traffic rose by 1.5%, reaching 15.5 mln passengers, while international routes saw a 4.3% increase, totaling 5.1 mln passengers. The Group’s flagship carrier, Aeroflot airline, carried 11.1 mln passengers, a figure comparable to the same period in 2024.

For the full year 2024, Aeroflot Group’s passenger traffic increased by 16.8% year-on-year, reaching 55.3 mln people. The main carrier, Aeroflot airline, recorded a 19.3% rise in passengers, transporting 30.1 mln.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest aviation group. In addition to the flagship airline of the same name, it includes the low-cost carrier Pobeda and Rossiya Airlines. As of the end of 2024, the Group held a leading position in the Russian market with a 42.3% share.