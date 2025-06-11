Russian LNG supplies to Spain declined in May 2025

MADRID, June 11. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain declined in May 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, although Russia still remains the country’s third-largest supplier of this type of fuel, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the company, Spain purchased the equivalent of 5,505 GWh of LNG from Russia during the reporting period, accounting for 18% of total LNG imports. In May of the previous year, the volume stood at 6,416 GWh. Thus, in the final month of spring 2025, Russia ranked third among Spain’s LNG suppliers, following the United States (30% of total imports) and Algeria (26.6%).

In total, over the first five months of 2025, Spain imported 22,940 GWh of LNG from Russia. During the same period in 2024, this figure stood at 33,269 GWh.

Previously, Enagas reported that in 2024, Spain purchased 72,360 GWh of Russian gas, compared to 72,690 GWh in 2023. As a result, Russia was the second-largest gas supplier to the kingdom for the entirety of 2024.