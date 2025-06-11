Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian stock indices MOEX and RTS edged up by 0.02 % to 2,723.06 points and 1,091.29 points respectively, according to trading platform data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 8.2 kopecks to 10,892 rubles.

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and was at 2,725.89 (+0.13%), the RTS index was 1,092.51 points (+0.13%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its growth and amounted to 10.873 rubles (+6.3 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session fell by 0.14% and was at 2,718.53 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 Moscow time.

Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center.

To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.