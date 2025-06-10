Deputy PM likely to lead Uzbekistan’s delegation at SPIEF

TASHKENT, June 10. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev is highly likely to head the delegation of the republic at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), press secretary of the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade Stanislav Bagramov told TASS.

"The issue is being considered now that the delegation of the republic at the SPIEF will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev," Bagramov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.