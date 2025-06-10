Rostec’s new development strategy through 2036 being approved — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The new development strategy of Rostec through 2036 is being approved, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Sergey Chemezov told the Razvedchik magazine.

"Rostec’s new development strategy through 2036 is currently being approved. This is a long document, which sets out our goals, the company’s vision and mission," he said.

The document focuses on scientific and technological development in the military and civil fields, Chemezov noted, adding that it also places great emphasis on preserving human capital.

"We intend to become a sustainable diversified company both in terms of products and customer balance. 'Peaceful' products should provide a significant contribution to our sales portfolio. Target markets have been defined, where we can successfully compete, including at the global level. That said, we clearly understand that we have been, are and will be focused on solving the most important tasks of the state in the first place," he emphasized.