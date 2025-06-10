{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

The yuan exchange rate was down by 6.25 kopecks at 10.897 rubles

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX Index gained 0.93% to 2,763.22 points, while the RTS Index added 0.93% to 1,099.72 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 7.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.884 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had narrowed gains to 0.72% as it traded at 2,757.53 points, while the RTS was up by 0.72% at 1,097.46 points. The yuan exchange rate was down by 6.25 kopecks at 10.897 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.72% as morning trading session started reaching 2,757.52 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.

State Duma approved amendments to 2025 federal budget
The budget deficit is expected to be 3.8 trillion rubles ($47.6 bln) or 1.7% of GDP
Read more
Europe bars Ukrainian 'management' from signing good deal with Russia — delegation head
Vladimir Medinsky noted that in informal communication the Ukrainians were reasonable people
Read more
Finland 'not inviting everybody' to OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in 2025 — Lavrov
Finland has made this decision so that the party cannot be spoiled, Sergey Lavrov explained
Read more
Ship with pro-Palestinian activists arrives in Israeli port of Ashdod
The ship’s 12-member crew includes Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg
Read more
Russian security officers foil export of components for Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine
Experts estimate the approximate value of these components at more than 5,2 mln US dollars, which would be enough to restore the airworthiness of at least four helicopters
Read more
US seeks greater openness of China's markets, negotiations going well — Trump
US president did not elaborate on what he meant, allowing for the possibility of refusing to continue this kind of interaction with China
Read more
US not yet satisfied by Iran’s proposals on nuclear deal — Trump
"They're just asking for things that you can't do", US president said
Read more
Robert Fico, Lula da Silva, Milorad Dodik included in Ukraine’s extremist website database
The Slovak Prime Minister, the Brazilian President, and the leader of Republika Srpska recently visited Moscow to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Air defenses down 102 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
Russia’s Ministry of Defense specified that 46 UAVs were intercepted or destroyed over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Change of power in Syria, Gaza Strip crisis fuel surge of Islamic radicalism — FSB chief
"Against this backdrop, the activity of ISIS and its branches in Afghanistan has intensified," Alexander Bortnikov stated
Read more
Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to discuss Ukrainian settlement, Eurasian partnership
As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting between the two ministers will take place as part of Maksim Ryzhenkov’s first official visit to Moscow, scheduled for June 9-10
Read more
Currency sales by top Russian exporters down 27% in May — Central Bank
Net sales of 29 companies among the top Russian exporters totaled $7.3 bln in May 2025
Read more
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
Read more
Disagreements in Russia, Hungary relations effectively solved by dialogue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stance "is markedly different from the short-sighted position of many European Union countries’ leaders"
Read more
Russian army entering Dnepropetrovsk Region marks strategic blow for Ukraine — media
The Times noted that combat in the Dnepropetrovsk Region began simultaneously with Russian advances in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Peace treaty with Ukraine could have been signed on February 28, 2022 — negotiator
"Its provisions were softer than what the Russian side are offering today," Vladimir Medinsky stressed
Read more
Zelensky declines 6,000 bodies to conceal army losses — envoy
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, Kiev’s refusal is driven not only by fear of public outrage but also by an unwillingness to compensate the families of the fallen
Read more
Israel transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, says ambassador
Mikhail Brodsky did not specify the exact timing of the transfer or the number of systems provided
Read more
Elon Musk’s father would like Putin to teach him leadership
As Errol Musk noted, his team informed the businessman that life in Russia had improved significantly over the years
Read more
Ukrainian troops cut off their own way to retreat by blowing up bridge west of Donetsk
The source emphasized that the Ukrainian military has been issued an ultimatum on this part of the frontline
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center expands area of liberated territories in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kiev loses roughly 1,350 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about protests in LA and San Francisco
According to latest reports, police have detained at least 56 people in Los Angeles
Read more
Russia ready to support in reacting to biological threats — Putin
"Naturally, cooperation in this sphere must be carried out with meticulous observance of the principles of equality and respect for the sovereignty of all countries," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Temporary restrictions imposed at Russia’s Samara, Kazan airports
At the same time, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Kaluga Airport have been lifted
Read more
US starts efforts to oust Zelensky, ex-Ukrainian PM believes
Nikolay Azarov noted the arrival of about 100 American auditors in Kiev to oversee the spending of funds allocated by Washington
Read more
Russian government to create AI development center — Deputy PM
The center is created to coordinate efforts of all participants in AI technologies development process in Russia
Read more
Russian national accused of laundering over $500 mln in the US
In total, Yuri Gugnin faces 22 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States
Read more
Russia needs cooperation in int’l sports keeping in mind its own interests — Putin
This cooperation should be based on the mutual respect, the head of state emphasized
Read more
Over 100,000 Ukrainian troops abandon ranks — lawmaker
Ukrainian legislation considers absence without leave and desertion as different violations
Read more
Moscow needs to respond to NATO’s aggressive actions near Russian borders — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia certainly reserves the right to act freely, and at some point, nothing will limit its actions
Read more
Musk, Bessent had fistfight in White House in April, WP says
According to the Washington Post, "Musk’s brute-force tactics, lack of political acumen and ideological differences with the MAGA base eroded his relationship with top administration officials"
Read more
At least 13 Palestinians, including chidren, killed in Israeli strikes on south Gaza
According to WAFA, some projectiles hit tents where internally displaced persons were accommodated
Read more
Peskov describes criminal case against Latvian MP Roslikov as 'witch hunt'
The Russian presidential spokesman also said that society and political circles in Latvia are gripped by a Russophobia so pervasive that it overrides common sense
Read more
Over 100 Russian civilians injured, 4 killed in past week by Ukrainian strikes
Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik added that Ukrainian forces launched nearly 1,800 various munitions at civilian targets
Read more
Trump says he does not mind phone call with Musk, but has no plans to call him
However, he left the question of whether he would answer such a call unanswered
Read more
Offensive near Dnepropetrovsk is being conducted to create buffer zone — Kremlin
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that a tank division of the battle group Center group had reached the western border of the DPR and was advancing into the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
Russia to continue WTO consultations on carbon mechanism
Refusal of the European Union to participate in consultations with Moscow "is well predictable for us," the ministry said
Read more
Washington is obviously unlikely to respond to Putin’s proposal on INF moratorium
"The US have not responded yet and it is already clear that they will not respond to our proposal to make two parallel, unrelated moratoriums in the absence of the INF treaty" Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on London role in attacks on Russia, other
Ukraine would be helpless in its terrorist attacks against Russia without the support of the UK
Read more
Kremlin calls for waiting to see if Kiev changes stance on accepting bodies of soldiers
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia is ready to implement the agreements reached in Istanbul
Read more
Nationalist squads shoot Ukrainian soldiers for refusing to go into battle — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that Nazis from the Azov battalion and Kraken have been integrated into these units, serving as barrier detachments
Read more
FSB nabs Russian citizen for planning terror plot in southern Krasnodar Region
Earlier, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the suspect took photos of military sites for Ukrainian intelligence agencies and gathered information on the movement of Black Sea Fleet ships
Read more
Iran threatens Israel with retaliatory strike on secret nuclear facilities
On June 7, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian special services have obtained an archive of confidential documents on Israel’s nuclear program
Read more
Russia brings home first group of its soldiers aged under 25 — top brass
The young Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance
Read more
Russia to keep working to return its soldiers back home — negotiator
"Russians do not leave their own behind," Vladimir Medinsky said
Read more
Russia faces daily Ukrainian provocations near maritime borders — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev added that an analysis of the global situation, including in neighboring regions, indicates that threats to Russia’s maritime borders will only grow
Read more
Ukraine does not take soldiers’ bodies for fear of recognizing losses — Russian delegation
Vladimir Medinsky noted that Ukraine had passed a law, under which the family of the deceased receives a very large compensation from American money
Read more
NATO shows its true nature as instrument of aggression — Kremlin
"It’s not an instrument for maintaining stability and security on the continent, it’s a tool designed for confrontation, which kept its essence concealed until recently," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Lada Largus enters top five of Russian car market after a long break
The top 5 last week also included Lada Granta, Lada Vesta, Haval Jolion and Changan UNI-S
Read more
What we know about aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
An eight-year-old boy was injured when UAV debris fell on the territory of Belgorod
Read more
Situation in Los Angeles stabilized after nighttime riots — authorities
Major freeways, as well as on-ramps and off-ramps remain closed for traffic
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions prevent European companies from using Northern Sea Route — FT
According to the report, when sailing in Arctic waters, container ships rely on maritime infrastructure or transport hubs that are almost entirely located in Russian territorial waters, and sometimes require the assistance of Russian icebreakers to use them
Read more
EU justifies Kiev’s actions as fight for European values — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, most European leaders claim they must continue helping Ukraine so it can defeat Russia
Read more
An-2 plane sends alarm signal in Yakutia — Rosaviatsiya
"The An-2 aircraft is believed to be carrying five people," the Russian air transport regulator said
Read more
Trump rejects California governor’s accusations of inciting civil war in US
Gavin Newsom had alleged that the president’s actions in response to the unrest in Los Angeles were tantamount to provoking a civil war
Read more
BRICS New Development Bank Governors approve Uzbekistan's accession
The bank has eight members, those being Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and South Africa
Read more
Fishing vessel catches fire in Vladivostok, one fatality reported
The fire, which has engulfed 200 square meters, broke out at a pier in the Zolotoy Rog Bay
Read more
Moscow views Western military biological activities as security threat — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that such activities "are most often carried out through affiliated organizations and private companies that act as contractors"
Read more
Another round of Moscow-Washington talks coming soon — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that it is too early to disclose the date
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Russia's alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight
Read more
Durov hopes his arrest in France not linked to ethnicity
Pavel Durov said nothing of that kind happened to him in countries which the West considers authoritarian
Read more
It was not easy to go to Istanbul talks after terrorist attacks — chief delegate
Vladimir Medinsky stated that many in Russia believed negotiations should be abandoned
Read more
Putin to deliver speech at SPIEF on June 20 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian president will take part in a panel discussion
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine deal on POWs revives talks as California protests intensify
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 10th
Read more
Russia’s chief negotiator with Ukraine says he understands Trump’s views
Vladimir Medinsky also asked rhetorically whether it benefits America and the Americans to waste money on supporting the Kiev government and to "lose trillions of dollars in potential contracts with Russia and countries of the third world"
Read more
Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman
Vladimir Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Maria Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words"
Read more
Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief
An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Biden administration did many things ‘to burn in hell’ for — Russian president’s aide
Vladimir Medinsky said Donald Trump "believes in God and wants to remain in people's memory as a man who, as he says, is a peacemaker and unifier"
Read more
NATO in deep crisis, OSCE in complete disarray, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that the current circumstances "call for some kind of continental" union for Eurasia
Read more
IN BRIEF: Negotiations with Ukraine in 2022 and now — as told by Russian delegation head
TASS has compiled Vladimir Medinsky's key statements
Read more
Biden administration showed duality in its Russian policies — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister described the June 2021 Russia-US meeting in Geneva as positive
Read more
INTERVIEW: NATO expansion must stop to resolve conflict with West — MFA
"The US side should take practical steps aimed at eliminating the root causes of fundamental security contradictions between us," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Trump says he plans no measures against Starlink system
"I may move the Tesla around a little bit", US president said
Read more
Russian troops advancing in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russian troops liberated the community of Zarya in the Donetsk region over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s chief negotiator says he saw reluctance to fight in Ukrainian delegates’ eyes
Vladimir Medinsky also remarked that, deep down, the Ukrainian delegation’s representatives are "better than they appear to want to admit"
Read more
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Read more
Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Russia’s Pulkovo airport
At the same time, temporary flight restrictions have also been imposed at the airports in Izhevsk and Kirov, as well as Nizhnekamsk Airport in the Republic of Tatarstan
Read more
Russian stock indices plunge on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.74%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index moved down by 1.72%
Read more
New round of US-Iran talks to be held on June 13 in Oslo or June 15 in Muscat
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that a new round of talks with Iran would take place on Thursday, June 12
Read more
Alex Ovechkin placed on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
The captain of the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League is attributed with allegedly targeting Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliberately violating its state border
Read more
UK clearly assists Kiev regime in its terrorist attacks against Russia — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that these threats are rather serious
Read more
Fire on fishing vessel in Vladivostok contained
Approximately 70 personnel and 17 units of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the blaze
Read more
Moldovan government pressures Chisinau to lift LGBT march ban — mayor
"Any attempt by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in this regard will be challenged," Ion Ceban stated
Read more
Top security official calls Russian army’s advance in Dnepropetrovsk Region new reality
The Ukrainian leadership will face new realities on the ground, if it refuses to recognize war realities at a negotiating table, Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Rutte urges NATO allies to boost defense or learn Russian
In recent months, the North Atlantic Alliance and EU leaders have been repeating the "Russian threat" narrative, even as neither the NATO chief nor European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have explained why Moscow would need to attack NATO countries
Read more
Telegram co-founder Durov says does not understand what France accuses him of
Pavel Durov said that he was still staying in France, because he was restricted from leaving
Read more
Currency purchases by individuals down twofold in 5M 2025 — Bank of Russia
Individuals purchased foreign exchange to the amount of 386 bln rubles ($4.9 bln)
Read more
Los Angeles would have been destroyed if not for law enforcement — Trump
The US leader accused California Governor David Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of incompetence
Read more
Zelensky fears image disaster if bodies of dead soldiers returned to Ukraine — analyst
According to military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko, Zelensky’s hesitation may be linked to concerns that a single-stage transfer of such a large number of bodies would confirm the extent of the Ukrainian army’s losses
Read more
Serbian football coach Nikolic parts ways with Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC
According to the report, Marko Nikolic has made the decision to leave the club, his contract will be bought out soon
Read more
Press review: Kiev rejects fallen soldiers’ return as Musk rift exposes Trump policy flaws
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 9th
Read more
Moscow Exchange to Begin Calculating and Publishing Bitcoin Index
MOEX noted that the index will be calculated as a weighted average of prices, taking into account the weight coefficients of the selected trading platforms
Read more
Kazakhstan to select nuclear plant partner in June
Safety is the top priority for Kazakhstan when choosing the partner, CEO of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants Ernat Berdigulov said
Read more
Moscow - Pyongyang direct rail service to restart from June 17
Pyongyang - Moscow is the longest direct railway route, Russian Railways said
Read more
Catapult of UTS-800 trainer successfully passes trials
KSAP-800 provides for a safe leaving of the aircraft in the whole range of altitudes and speed of UTS-800, the enterprise said
Read more
Explosion rocks US Kadena Air Force base in Okinawa, provoking injuries — media
According to Kyodo, the injured individuals are members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces
Read more
Russian forces liberate over 150 settlements since beginning of 2025
Based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily and weekly operational briefings, the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which was recently retaken, became the 152nd settlement to be liberated since the beginning of the year
Read more
Everybody on board plane that triggered emergency transponder in Yakutia found safe
Earlier, contact was lost with the An-2 multipurpose aircraft as the plane operated by MiAn airline was on a mission for forest fire detection
Read more
Text of 2022 agreement with Ukraine consisted of 19 pages — Medinsky
Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that President Putin reviewed the agreement and made one or two corrections
Read more
Silver prices above $37 per ounce — Comex
Gold prices added 0.69% at the same time to as high as $3,353.5 per Troy ounce
Read more
Russia upholds principles of sovereign development, peoples’ identity — Putin
The Russian president highlighted that this year, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World"
Read more