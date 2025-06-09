Currency purchases by individuals down twofold in 5M 2025 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Individuals purchased foreign currency in exchange and over-the-counter markets two times less in January - May 2025 than in the like period a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said in the financial market risks review.

"Individuals purchased foreign exchange to the amount of 386 bln rubles ($4.9 bln), which is almost two times less than in the like period of 2024. No significant flow of individuals’ money to quasi-currency instruments is observed at the same time. Investments were not above 50 bln rubles ($633 mn) over the first quarter of 2025," the Central Bank said.

The demand for currency in the domestic market continued to decline gradually, which further backed the ruble, the regular noted. Demand contraction takes place amid the tough monetary policy promoting higher attractiveness of ruble assets. Eventually, total currency purchases by corporate clients of the bank reached their minimum in May 2025 since last June.