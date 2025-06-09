Two Russian companies want to register Labubu trademark

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian companies Global Trade and Natura Siberica filed applications to the Federal Intellectual Property Service for registration of the Labubu trademark, according to its data.

The application from Global Trade reached the Russian Federal Intellectual Property Service on June 2. The company intends to register the trademark under two classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services, particularly for fabrics, bedcovers and apparel. Natura Siberica, with its application filed on June 6 of this year, is going to have the trademark registered for makeup cosmetics, perfumery, toothpastes and shampoos.

Labubu is a brand of plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung. The toys became increasingly popular in 2024 initially in Asia and then in other countries across the globe, including Russia.