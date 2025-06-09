RTS Index down below 1,100 points as main session opens on MOEX first since May 28

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, with the dollar-denominated RTS Index having dropped below 1,100 points for the first time since May 28, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the RTS was down by 0.83% at 1,099.42 points, while the MOEX was down by 0.83% at 2,763.02 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2.65 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.98 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the RTS had narrowed losses to 0.47% as it traded at 1,103.47 points while the MOEX was down by 0.47% at 2,773.2 points. The yuan exchange rate was down by 3.45 kopecks at 10.972 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.12% as morning trading session started reaching 2,782.69 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.