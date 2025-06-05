10,000th Haval vehicle assembled in Kaluga Region

KALUGA, June 5. /TASS/. The 10,000th Haval M6 crossover has rolled off the assembly line at the Automotive Technologies plant in the Kaluga Region following large-unit assembly, the region’s governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In February, the large-unit assembly of Haval M6 crossovers began at the Automotive Technologies production facility in the Kaluga Region. Today, the 10,000th vehicle has come off the assembly line in Kaluga," the governor wrote.

According to Shapsha, the plant will eventually transition to full-cycle production, including welding and painting. Over the first four months of 2025, the region’s automotive plants produced 47,000 vehicles, and the governor stated that production volumes are expected to increase significantly.