Direct flights from Russian cities to Hong Kong could boost tourism cooperation

HONG KONG, June 3. /TASS/. Insufficient transport links between Hong Kong and Russian cities limit the expansion of tourism ties, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Becky Ip, who is in charge of international tourism development in the megacity, said in an interview with TASS.

"One of the problems slowing the development of tourism is insufficient transport connectivity. We would like more direct flights to make it possible to fly to us from various Russian cities, not only from Moscow," she said.

Hong Kong residents also love to travel around the world, and to increase the number of travelers from the megacity to Russia, they need more information about Russia’s tourism potential, Becky Ip noted.

"Hong Kong is a populous city. Each time we have vacation, we try to see the world. Some visit your country as well, though I have no specific figures. If we want more Hong Kong residents to go to Russia, your travel agencies should provide more information about Russia and its tourism offerings," she said.

It is necessary to tell not only about Moscow, but about other cities as well, "for example, about Vladivostok or St. Petersburg," the official said. "I would like Hong Kong residents to explore Russia," she added.