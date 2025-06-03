Russia’s tech developments helped overcome West’s withdrawal of software support — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. When Western companies exited the Russian market, they left users of their software without support. However, Russia’s pre-existing technological developments made it possible to overcome the crisis, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"A number of foreign companies announced the suspension of their operations in the Russian market, effectively leaving users to manage the continued functionality of the products they had purchased on their own," the Prime Minister recalled, referring to the situation that unfolded three years ago.

"At that time, our country already had its own foundational technologies and developments, which began to be widely implemented," Mishustin explained, describing how Russia navigated the challenges.

The Prime Minister recalled that it was at that time, "in order to accelerate the release of new, high-demand software and to expedite the transition of major enterprises to these solutions," that the government decided o establish industrial centers of competence.