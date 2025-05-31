Rosneft says Q1 hydrocarbon production totals 61.2 mln tons of oil equivalent

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Production of hydrocarbons by Rosneft in Q1 2025 amounted to 61.2 mln tons of oil equivalent (toe), which is 8.1% lower than in the same period last year, the company reported in its Q1 2025 results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Liquid hydrocarbon production amounted to 44.6 mln tons in the reporting period, down by 5.3% year-on-year, "on the back of challenging weather conditions in Central Russia, and oil production cap in compliance with the decisions of the Russian Government," Rosneft said.

Production drilling footage exceeded 2.8 mln meters in the period. The company commissioned over 600 new wells with horizontal wells accounting for 76% of that amount.

The refining volumes amounted to 19.5 mln tons in Q1, down by 2% year-on-year. "The refining volume trend is attributable to optimization of refinery utilization in view of the current pricing environment and demand, and the need for maintenance and repair works. The refining depth increased to 75.9%, while the light product yields reached 59.9%," Rosneft said.

The company sold 9.8 mln tons of petroleum products on the domestic market in Q1, including 3.2 mln tons of gasoline, and 3.8 mln tons of diesel fuel. It also sold 2.2 mln tons of gasoline and diesel fuel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), which is 1.7 times higher than the required volume, according to the report.