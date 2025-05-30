Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with a moderate ascending trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 0.67% to 2,828.83 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.52% to 1,133.52 points. The yuan rate moved downward by 4.25 kopecks to 10.903 rubles.

"The Russian stock market ended trading by the evening of Friday, May 30, with a small plus on geopolitical news, particularly on expectations of a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Expectations of softened rhetoric of the Bank of Russia next Friday may provide extra support, Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya Management Company noted. The meeting of the Central Bank will be the key event next week. Key rate keeping and signal softening are expected as the base case.

Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,775-2,925 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points.