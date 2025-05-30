Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 78.62 rubles for May 31 — June 2

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 78.6171 rubles for May 31 -June 2, up twelve kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by thirty kopecks to 89.2512 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 10.8897 rubles, almost without changes.

The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.