Economic stimulation helped not to lose development dynamics — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Government stimulation of the Russian economy helped not to lose dynamics of economic development, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a lecture for students of the Financial University under the Russian government.

"Government stimulation of the economy exactly made it possible for us not to have a dip in economic development dynamics, enabled us to pass through all these sanctions shocks. Rather decently, I would say," the minister noted.

Despite the challenging conditions for the Russian economy, it demonstrates resilience, Siluanov said. "We have generated ‘antibodies’ to shocks of this kind," he added.