Corporate lending in Russia gain 1% in 5M 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. According to tentative data, the corporate loans portfolio of Russian banks gained 1% over five months of this year 2025, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Polyakova said at the 7th Congress of the Association of Russian Banks.

"Concerning corporate loans, loans slowed down. They grew by about 1% during four months of this year," Polyakova said.

"We actually look at May month already; we expect an increase of about 1% over five months," she noted.

According to data of the Bank of Russia, claims of Russian banks towards companies grew at a moderate pace in April 2025 and gained 1.1%. Total annual incremental growth of corporate lending continued slowing down to 13.8% in April after 14.9% in March 2025.