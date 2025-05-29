Russia ranked second in Turkey's imports after China in January-April — TUIK

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. Imports from Russia to Turkey amounted to $15.12 bln in January-April 2025, making Russia the second-biggest supplier to the republic after China, which delivered products worth $15.8 bln in the same period, according to figures provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

In April, Russia was also the second-biggest supplier as it delivered $3.5 bln worth of products. From China Turkey imported products worth $4.17 bln last month.

Last year imports from Russia to Turkey totaled $44 bln, while supplies from China reached $44.9 bln, according to TUIK.