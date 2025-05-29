Minister confirms gradual limitation on some foreign cloud services

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia may impose a gradual limitation on foreign cloud services where Russian alternatives exist, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said, commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s call to "choke off" foreign IT services that operate in Russia while pursuing anti-Russian policies abroad.

"The president said we would suppress them. Overall, I view it in a broader context. The sector is developing rapidly here," the minister said at the Tadviser Summit.

Shadayev noted the difficult economic situation, citing the current key rate and many large clients reducing their IT budgets. "We consider additional incentives to boost demand for domestic solutions. Our approach is that large corporations may gradually limit the use of foreign cloud services where advanced Russian alternatives exist," he said.

President Putin urged the "choking off" of foreign IT services continuing to operate in Russia despite hostile policies abroad at a May 26 meeting with business leaders. IVA Technologies CEO Stanislav Iodkovsky complained that services including Zoom remain active in Russia despite claims to have exited, causing billions in losses for domestic developers.

Head of the Russian association of software developers Domestic Software, CEO of InfoWatch Natalya Kasperskaya told TASS earlier that Russian firms need to make sure they are ready to step in for foreign services should they be officially booted out of the country. In four years, Russian solutions have developed and strengthened greatly, she said, adding that they are capable of withstanding much greater loads now than, for example, in March 2022.