Apple intends to rename whole operating systems lineup — media

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. US technology giant Apple intends to rebrand its operating system (OS) lineup, Bloomberg reports.

According to the agency, the company plans to label the systems with next year’s number; thus, the latest OS for Apple smartphones will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 18. The changes will cover the entire lineup, including the systems running computers, smartwatches, TV set-top boxes, and tablets.

Bloomberg notes that the company aims to standardize the names of its systems to avoid confusion for both consumers and developers. In addition, Apple is exploring updates to the iPad OS to enhance its functionality for office tasks.

The decision may be announced at the company’s developer conference on June 9.