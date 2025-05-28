Russia reduces total gas output by 3.9% to 236.6 bcm in January-April

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia reduced its total gas production (natural gas and associated petroleum gas) by 3.9% year-on-year in January-April 2025, reaching 236.6 bln cubic meters, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Specifically, natural gas production for the January-April period amounted to 202 bln cubic meters, representing a 3.8% decline year-on-year. In April alone, production totaled 47.4 bln cubic meters, which was 11.9% lower than in March 2025 but 3.8% higher than in April 2024.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during January-April reached 11.4 million tonnes, down 4.6% from the same period last year. In April, LNG production was 2.7 million tonnes, 6% lower than in April 2024 and 7.2% below the March 2025 figure.

Associated petroleum gas production in January-April decreased by 4.7%, totaling 34.6 bln cubic meters.

Gas production forecasts for Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Russia increased its gas production by 7.6% in 2024 to 685 bln cubic meters, driven by a rise in exports, domestic demand, and the development of the petrochemical sector. He also noted that Russia intends to further boost gas production in 2025.

According to the baseline forecast from the Ministry of Economic Development, gas production in Russia is projected to rise to 695.4 bln cubic meters in 2025 and to 709.1 bln cubic meters in 2026. The Deputy Prime Minister remarked that the government is currently maintaining its gas production forecast, though it is likely to be adjusted.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) had estimated a 7.4% increase in Russia’s gas production in 2024, reaching 685 bln cubic meters. The IEA also revised its forecast for Russian gas production in 2025 downward to 692 bln cubic meters (+1% compared to 2024) from the previously expected 693 bln cubic meters.