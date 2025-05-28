Russia’s annual inflation slows to 9.78% from 9.9% on May 20-26

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 9.78% from 9.9% in the previous week, according to a review by the Ministry of Economic Development.

The rate of price growth for food products amounted to 0.06%. The decline in prices for fruits and vegetables continued (0.83%). For other food products, the pace of price growth remained virtually unchanged from the previous week (0.14%).

In the non-food segment, prices decreased by 0.05%. In the sector of monitored services, the price dynamics stood at 0.16%.

As of May 26, annual inflation was recorded at 9.78%.

Previously, the Ministry of Economic Development had revised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2025 from 4.5% to 7.6%, with a reduction to 4% expected in 2026.