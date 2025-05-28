Russia’s coal output rises by 2.4% to 147 mln tonnes in January-April

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production in January-April 2025 increased by 2.4% compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching 147 mln tonnes, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Production of all types of hard coal rose by 1.1% to 112 mln tonnes. Anthracite production declined by 2.4% to 7.5 mln tonnes, while coking coal production fell by 8% to 34.7 million tonnes. Lignite production amounted to 35.1 mln tonnes, a 7% increase.

Production of other types of hard coal increased by 6.7% to 70 mln tonnes.

In April, coal production increased by 0.7% year-on-year to 36.1 mln tonnes. Hard coal production fell by 2.4% to 26.9 mln tonnes, anthracite by 11% to 1.6 million tonnes, and coking coal by 6.6% to 8.7 mln tonnes. Lignite production increased by 10.9% to 9.2 mln tonnes, while production of other types of hard coal rose by 1% to 16.6 mln tonnes.