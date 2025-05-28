SPB Exchange testing Bitcoin index futures

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg-based SPB Exchange is proactively preparing now to start trading in cash-settled futures pegged to cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin index futures trading are being tested now, a spokesman of the Exchange’s press service told TASS.

"The SPB Exchange is at the proactive phase of preparations to start trading in cash-settled futures linked to the value of cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin index futures was provided to traders on a test site for configuring trading and recording systems," the spokesman noted.

Relevant supplements are being introduced also to rules of trading in options and futures and clearing.

"Trading in cash-settled futures pegged to the Bitcoin price are planned to start as traders and their Internet trading systems become ready," he added.