Russia increases fertilizer production by 6.5% in January-April

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia, based on the results for January-April 2025, increased the production of mineral fertilizers by 6.5% compared to the same period a year earlier, to 10.1 mln tonnes in terms of 100% of nutrient content, according to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In April, fertilizer production rose by 5.3% year-on-year, reaching 2.5 mln tonnes.

Ammonia production during the first four months increased by 7%, totaling 6.5 mln tonnes. In April, the figure grew by 4.1% year-on-year, reaching 1.6 mln tonnes.