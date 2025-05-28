OPEC to develop mechanism for OPEC+ quotas for 2027

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The OPEC Secretariat will develop a mechanism to assess maximal oil production capacities in OPEC+ countries that will be used to determine base production levels under the OPEC+ agreement in 2027, according to the statement after the OPEC+ ministers meeting posted on the OPEC’s website.

OPEC+ countries also confirmed current arrangements and kept oil production quotas established until the end of 2026. The next OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be on November 30.

The alliance also kept the agreement to hold meetings of the monitoring committee once in two months. The committee has the opportunity to request ministerial meetings to be held at any time when needed.