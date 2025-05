MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are discussing a mechanism of assessing oil production quotas within the deal framework for 2027, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

Recommendations of OPEC+ monitoring committee in conclusion of the meeting may be related to the mechanism of assessing baseline production levels for 2027, the source noted.

Quotas for oil production within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement are currently determined for 2025 and 2026.