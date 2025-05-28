Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the opening of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.52% to 2,750.98 points, the RTS index also went up by 0.52% to 1,088.47 points.

The yuan to ruble exchange rate trading fell by 6.2 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 11.0565 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and was at 2,762.75 points (+0.95%), the RTS index was 1,093.13 points (+0.95%). In the meantime, the yuan exchange rate decreased to 11.064 rubles (-5.45 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.25% at the opening of the morning trading session and was at 2,743.55 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.