EAEU close to signing free trade zone agreement with two more countries — deputy premier

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is close to signing a free trade zone agreement with two more countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"When it comes to free trade agreements, the five member states have a stronger negotiating stance as a group. The EAEU already has such agreements with Vietnam and Serbia. One more - with Iran - came into force on May 15, 2025," he said. "We are now close to signing agreements with two more countries.".