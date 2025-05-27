MINERALNYE VODY, May 27. /TASS/. The volume of the global Islamic banking market may grow to $6 trillion by 2026, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"In 2021, the world market of Islamic partner financing was over $4 trillion. This is a huge financial resource. Specialists forecast its growth to almost [$] 6 trillion in 2026," the official said.

Such growth rates are impressive and Islamic banking acquires special significance "as a variant of the partnering model," Volvach added.