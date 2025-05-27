Inflation stabilization requires long period of tough monetary policy

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Inflation stabilization at the level of 4% in 2026 requires keeping tough monetary policy for a long period of time, the Research and Forecasting Department of the Bank of Russia said in its bulletin.

"Annual inflation had its maximum in March. Current price growth rates declined noticeably in April and then in May. Inflation stabilization at the 4% target level in 2026 requires the rigorous monetary policy to be pursued for a long period of time," experts said.

The key rate path will be determined by the rate of inflation and inflation expectations decline and the balanced of risks for achieving the inflation target in 2026, analysts noted.

According to materials of the Bank of Russia, current consumer price growth rates geared down in April - May 2025.

Conclusions and recommendations contained in the bulletin may not coincide with the official position of the Bank of Russia.