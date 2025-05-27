Agreements worth over $2.6 bln signed at the Caucasus Investment Forum — Roscongress

MINERALNYE VODY /Stavropol region/, May 27. /TASS/. Agreements worth a total of 206.833 billion rubles ($2.6 bln) were signed at the Caucasus Investment Forum (CIF), which became a record in its history, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported.

"The activity of the business community of the North Caucasus regions is expressed in the number and amounts of agreements signed as part of the Caucasus Investment Forum. Their amount totaled 206.833 billion rubles, which is a record over the years of holding the CIF," the press service says.

The Caucasus Investment Forum was attended by more than 4,000 people from 32 countries, including Russia.

"Holding an investment forum in the North Caucasus allows us to systematize the work of businesses and the government to jointly implement the goals and objectives set by the head of state and aimed at improving the lives of citizens and developing business activity in the region," Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Caucasus Investment Forum 2025, said as quoted by the press service.

Deputy Director of the Roscongress Foundation Vladimir Zatynaiko noted that the Caucasus Investment Forum 2025 clearly demonstrated the region's high potential in implementing advanced technologies and sustainable business solutions.

"Summing up the results of the forum, I can say with confidence that a solid foundation has been laid for future transformations that will have a noticeable impact on the socio-economic development of the country's regions in the future," Zatynaiko said as quoted by the the press service of the foundation.

The Caucasus Investment Forum was held from May 25 to 27 at the MinvodyExpo Exhibition Center in Stavropol. The forum was sponsored by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Economic Development Ministry. TASS is the forum's information partner.