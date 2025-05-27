Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose by 1.37% to 2,736.75 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 1.42% to 1,082.85 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 2.85 kopecks and reached 11.118 rubles.

The MOEX Index grew despite the growth of geopolitical tensions and mixed news from Western media regarding the sanctions pressure on Russia from the United States, according to Denis Obukhov, portfolio manager of Pervaya Management Company.

The leaders of growth were shares of the PIK construction group (+7.01%), Samolyot shares (+5.37%), shares of MKPAO VK (+5.09%).

"The leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were shares of the VK holding, possibly due to undervaluation and after President Vladimir Putin's statement on the need for accelerated import substitution in the IT sector, including the high-tech services sector," Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global, said.

The shares of Bashneft (-4.29%), Mosenergo (-2.12%), TGK-1 (-0.68%), Seligdar shares (-0.63%), and Polyus shares (-0.28) were in the red at the end of trading.

Freedom Finance Global predicts that on May 28, the MOEX index may again move in the range of 2,700-2,800 points, the dollar exchange rate will be around 79-81 rubles, the euro - around 90-92 rubles, and the yuan rate will be in the range of 11-11.3 rubles.