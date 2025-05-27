Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on May 28

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announces auctions for two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on May 28.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26224 mature on May 23, 2029 and Issue 26247 mature on May 11, 2039 will be offered to investors m the amount of balances available for the offering, the ministry said.

Bids can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.