Import substitution in Russia’s IT sector will take no more than two years — expert

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s IT market is showing adaptability and high growth rates, and the process of import substitution in the sector will take no more than 1.5-2 years, member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and professor at MGIMO University Elina Sidorenko told TASS.

On May 26, President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with business representatives, called for "squeezing out" foreign IT services that act against Russia but have not completely exited the Russian market. Putin urged to abandon the "harmful habit" of using foreign software.

"The President’s call for systematic work on import substitution should bring about a noticeable shift in mindsets. It is crucial to change attitudes, and the digital sector is quickly adapting to new demand. The maximum adaptation period will not exceed 1.5-2 years," Sidorenko said.

"Despite geopolitical challenges, the Russian IT market is demonstrating adaptability and high growth rates, particularly in the engineering software segment. Successes are driven by boosting government support, import substitution, and the technological restructuring of industry. However, to compete globally, it is essential to further increase the share of IT in GDP and invest in this sector," she added.