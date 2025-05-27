{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Import substitution in Russia’s IT sector will take no more than two years — expert

"Despite geopolitical challenges, the Russian IT market is demonstrating adaptability and high growth rates, particularly in the engineering software segment," Elina Sidorenko said

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s IT market is showing adaptability and high growth rates, and the process of import substitution in the sector will take no more than 1.5-2 years, member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and professor at MGIMO University Elina Sidorenko told TASS.

On May 26, President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with business representatives, called for "squeezing out" foreign IT services that act against Russia but have not completely exited the Russian market. Putin urged to abandon the "harmful habit" of using foreign software.

"The President’s call for systematic work on import substitution should bring about a noticeable shift in mindsets. It is crucial to change attitudes, and the digital sector is quickly adapting to new demand. The maximum adaptation period will not exceed 1.5-2 years," Sidorenko said.

"Despite geopolitical challenges, the Russian IT market is demonstrating adaptability and high growth rates, particularly in the engineering software segment. Successes are driven by boosting government support, import substitution, and the technological restructuring of industry. However, to compete globally, it is essential to further increase the share of IT in GDP and invest in this sector," she added.

Development of Islamic banking in Russia possible through a dual banking system — ministry
"It comes to the parallel functioning of the traditional and Islamic banking sectors, as has already been implemented in Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan," Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said
Trump's emotional statements response to Kiev, EU standing in way of peace goals — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that Donald Trump is a person "who wants results"
IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Three buildings at an industrial zone in Murom were damaged
More than 300 residents of Kursk Region killed during Ukrainian incursion — prosecutor
The Ukrainian army conducts daily strikes, deliberately targeting civilians
Russian oil export dynamics not to change upon price ceiling adjustment
Alexander Novak said that Russia always stood against non-market cases related to the adjustment, setting of the ceiling or prohibitions
Rosoboronexport displays new drones at high-level security meeting in Moscow
The company for the first time displays Supercam X4, Goliath, Karakurt-R and Boomerang quadcopters, as well as high-power fragmentation, incendiary and cumulative warheads which they release
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
Dmitry Polyansky said that Moscow expects the Greek presidency of the UN Security Council to schedule the meeting for May 30
Maritime Board chief urges better protection of Leningrad Region’s marine infrastructure
Addressing concerns over mounting threats from NATO, Nikolay Patrushev highlighted the increasing naval presence and enhanced combat and intelligence capabilities of the alliance, particularly in the Baltic Sea
Lavrov decries his French counterpart for saying Paris not in a war against Russia
In this regard, the Russian top diplomat advised his French counterpart to revive the old motto of all freedom-loving politicians in France - freedom, equality, fraternity
Putin endorses proposals to counter shipping restrictions in Baltic Sea — aide
As Nikolay Patrushev noted, the Baltic Fleet is strengthening its positions and reliably ensuring the safety of navigation
Top Turkish diplomat calls his talks with Russian president significant
Hakan Fidan thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the warm welcome
Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev
Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective
Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation
The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart
Success of talks on Ukraine depends eliminating conflict’s root causes — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia is grateful "to Turkey for continuing to facilitate talks and the peace settlement as a whole"
Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin
The Russian president said that foreign IT services are trying to strangle Russia
Russian army expands buffer zone near Kursk Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that it is very difficult for Ukrainian militants to put up resistance in that broad frontline sector, even though Ukrainian armed formations are deploying additional forces and capabilities to the settlement of Loknya in the Sumy Region now
West pushes Finland towards all-out confrontation with Moscow — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to a significant surge in military exercises in the West, which indicate NATO’s intention "to fully explore the territory of its new members, namely Finland"
Brazil to participate in SPIEF 2025 — Russian envoy
Members of the delegation have not been named yet
Romanovka liberation allows Russian troops to block Ukrainian army near Konstantinovka
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia to issue note of protest to Sweden after attack on Russian embassy — diplomat
"Sweden must tame its ultras, take control of the situation and strictly observe the Vienna Convention," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Press review: France seeks influence in Asia as Kiev warns of prolonged conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 27th
Russian forces continue to advance along entire front, Donetsk leader says
Denis Pushilin pointed out that several settlements had been liberated in the region in the previous week
Russian diplomat sees Zelensky trying to stifle momentum for peace
Maria Zakharova noted that Zelensky had been begging his patrons to increase assistance to Bankovaya Street
Germany plans to send outdated Patriot missiles to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the diplomat, PAC-2 Patriot missiles "are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles"
US actively mediates Russia-Ukraine talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that Russia is grateful to Turkey for its mediation services
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
Russian aide warns Estonia's new maritime rules could justify NATO buildup in Baltic
Moreover, newly adopted legislation allows them to open fire on vessels that may be "maneuvering dangerously," Nikolay Patrushev added
Europe continues to indirectly participate in war against Russia — Kremlin
"We are all witnessing ongoing discussions about the possibility of the appearance of 'European contingents,'" Dmitry Peskov noted
UN Alliance of Civilizations maintains good relations with Russia — UN official
"And we are identifying certain areas where we can work together," Miguel Angel Moratinos stated
Decision on Ukraine arms made ‘months ago’ — German chancellor
As Friedrich Merz said, "the countries that set range restrictions lifted them quite some time ago"
Merz's words about long-range weapons will not affect Russia's moves on Ukraine — expert
"This is a political gesture designed to project strength, firmness, and unwavering opposition to Russia," Vasily Kashin said
German vice-chancellor denies Berlin's change of position on providing weapons to Ukraine
"There is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did," Lars Klingbeil said
Kremlin slams Europe's decision to lift missile range restrictions for Ukraine 'dangerous'
"If such decisions are made, they will absolutely go against our aspirations to reach a political settlement," Dmitry Peskov said
Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu announces retirement from politics
"Now I am focused on my family," Calin Georgescu said
Buffer zone to cover nearly all of Ukraine — Medvedev
It could happen if "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues," deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Trump signaling intention to disengage from conflict in Ukraine — media
According to The New York Times, the US President "signals he is pulling back from a conflict" echoing Vice President JD Vance’s statement, who said publicly that "we’re more than open to walking away"
Statements on long-range weapons for Kiev change plans for buffer zone — senator
Recently, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies
Russian troops liberate two communities in Sumy Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov says Trump interested in Russia-Ukraine talks going on
According to the Russian foreign minister, president Trump has already stated that this is not his war
Kremlin says strikes on Ukraine come in response to enemy attacks on civilian facilities
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ukrainians attack Russia's social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure
Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Kiev regime supported by some European countries has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiating process
Russia cannot exist without sovereignty — Putin
The Russian president replied to a remark by Anton Muromtsev, deputy director of the science department of the Talent and Success Foundation of the Sirius Educational Center, that teachers in Russia are doing everything to win the battle for preserving Russia’s values
Moscow takes Norway's military preparations near borders into account in planning — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such actions could have detrimental effects on Russian-Norwegian relations
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Moscow — ATOR
At the airports of central Russia, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were again introduced on the night of May 26, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia recalled
Press review: Moscow, Kiev swap POWs as NATO shifts exercise tactics amid Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 26th
FACTBOX: Putin meets business community representatives
The Russian economy reached the fourth position globally by the purchasing power parity
Russia says its forces liberated Staraya Nikolayevka village in Donetsk People’s Republic
Ukraine lost more than 1,475 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
West’s ruling elites reduce freedom, democracy to mere window dressing — Putin
According to the head of state, many of Russia's partners and allies abroad actively collaborate
Decision to let Kiev hit with long-range weapons was made long ago — Lavrov
The Russian foreigh minister criticized Merz's comments as indicative of the "level of competence" among European leaders
Artificial Intelligence’s development unlikely to turn humans into machines — UN official
According to Miguel Angel Moratinos, spirituality is more required for people today than ever, because it is a part of human nature
US mum on new arms supplies to Ukraine, fears 'antagonizing Russia' — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, Kiev believes that the US will sell ammunition for Patriot systems to Ukraine rather than provide it free of charge as the previous administration did
Shoigu displays Skat, Kub drones to Chinese official
The official also demonstrated combat summer outfit with night vision glasses and portable mine and drone detectors
US companies never refused to maintain medical equipment in Russia — Putin
The Russian president still noted that this is the area where independence is definitely needed
EU's refusal to get nuclear fuel from Russia to harm European economy — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Minister highlighted that the Commission aims to ban the supply of fuel assemblies necessary for the operation of nuclear power plants in the region
Iran won’t succumb to pressure despite Israeli military threat — top diplomat
Ismail Baghaei emphasized that Iran would certainly defend its national security
Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine to include potential settlement dates — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is daily commenting on the process of its development
Washington must be aware how European arms are used, Kremlin says
"According to the rules of military-technical cooperation, every country must give permission to use a French projectile with a US microchip inside," Dmitry Peskov noted
Merz seeks to pull Trump into Kiev support by raising long-range arms issue — diplomat
"Statements, hysteria in the media - all this is a part of an orchestrated campaign, the task of which is to persuade, compel, or tempt Trump to resume supplying Ukraine with military and financial means," Rodion Miroshnik stated
Russia expanding BRICS New Development Bank financing in national currencies
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia’s BRICS partners share its concerns over the negative influence of unlawful sanctions not only on the economic situation in separate countries, but also on the global economic system overall
Top Turkish diplomat discussed bilateral ties, settlement in Ukraine with Putin — sources
Fidan is on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov
Foreign companies 'squeezing out' Russian specialists are short-sighted — Putin
The Russian president recalled that now Russian-speaking specialists who have worked for decades in foreign companies are now beginning to return to the country under pressure from them
Journalists catch Macron's wife slapping him in face
Earlier, Associated Press released a video showing the French president arriving in Vietnam
Court decision to suspend ban on Taliban movement in Russia enters into force
According to the register, the decision to suspend the ban on the movement's activities took effect on May 20
Most important thing now is internal mobilization of every person — Putin
The Russian president stated that the most vital task was the internal mobilization of each individual and society as a whole
US receives Ukraine’s term sheet for peace deal — Kellogg
The US presidential special envoy added that Washington needs "to get that from the Russian side"
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
Tory leader acknowledges UK’s participation in proxy war in Ukraine — Russian embassy
The illegitimate Kiev regime, created, financed and armed by the West, has been at it since 2014, the embassy added
Russia will not 'roll out red carpet' for McDonald's if it decides to return — Putin
The Russian president has already tasked the government with working out a framework for the possible return of companies wishing to re-enter the Russian market
13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opens in Moscow
Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS
Kremlin mum on alleged Trump’s threats to impose new sanctions against Russia
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Donald Trump is considering to impose new anti-Russian sanctions this week and plans to withdraw from the negotiation process if he does not see the expected results
Putin thanks Lukashenko for helping organize prisoner exchange with Ukraine — Kremlin
The 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine swap took place in several stages from May 23 to May 25
Berlin no longer puts restrictions on range of weapons supplied to Kiev — Merz
The German Chancellor said that now Ukraine can attack military targets in Russia
Fact-checking network exposes methods behind recent Romanian presidential election
Before the vote, there was a visible increase in the number of alarming reports by the Romanian media, with journalists and experts trying to convince the audience that the economic situation in the country would worsen
Man arrested after driving into fans at Liverpool football victory parade — police
The Daily Telegraph reported that 17 people were injured because of the incident
Number of people willing to move to Russia 'quite notable' — cooperation agency CEO
Such people "really do share our values" and simply want their children to grow up in a normal environment, Yevgeny Primakov pointed out
Terms of settlement handed over to Washington concern ceasefire — Zelensky's office
According to Igor Brusilo, Ukraine has proposed to the United States the initiation of a ceasefire
Up to 50 injured after car rams into crowd at Liverpool football victory parade — TV
Sky News reported citing Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims as stressing at a news conference as that "the incident is not being treated as terror-related"
Overly impressionable Trump should watch who he lets influence him — Russian senator
Earlier, during a conversation with American journalists, Donald Trump said that he was dissatisfied with Russia's recent massive strike on facilities in Ukraine
Russia calls on Sweden to observe Vienna Convention — diplomat after drone attack
According to Maria Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Stockholm is operating "literally in combat conditions"
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Ukrainian army has no capabilities to counter Russia’s Iskander missile system
According to Rostec, can only observe the flight of these missiles and realize the inevitable destruction of its sites
Path to better Russia-US ties difficult but Moscow ready for honest dialogue
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that developing dialogue with the US will not be carried out at the expense of Russia's strategic relations with its partners in BRICS and other friendly countries
Russia to keep assisting Africa in fight against terrorism — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow "remains committed to its assistance to Africa in its efforts to strengthen its positions as a unique and influential center of global development"
Trump considering more sanctions on Russia this week — WSJ
Potential sanctions likely wouldn’t include new banking sanctions, one of the sources said
Germany not to announce its plans to supply certain types of weapons to Ukraine
According to Johann Wadephul, Berlin doesn’t want Moscow to know about its actions geared to provide military aide to Ukraine
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Expert sheds light on recent firebird-shaped solar explosion
"If the ejection was directed towards the Earth, it would cause bright polar lights," Evgenia Kravchenko said
Putin jokes about being called 'cyborg' by friend
The Russian leader commented on the option of proposing marriage via the nationwide government services website
Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine
"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian economy fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the national economy was growing at an outperforming pace over the last two years
Russia values all opportunities provided by Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, the agenda for the talks with the Turkish side is extensive, as it is defined by the agreements and understandings that have been reached during meetings between the two countries' leaders
Ukrainian troops flee liberated Belovody, leaving dead, wounded behind
According to the Defense Ministry, before liberating Belovody, Russian paratroopers breached the enemy’s defense lines in and around the settlement
Donetsk leader points to surge in number of captive Ukrainian troops
According to Denis Pushilin, most of those soldiers were sent to the front through forced mobilization
Turkey ready to host another round of Ukraine talks — Hurriyet
Hakan Fidan is currently on a two-day visit in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov
18th-century Russian fortress in Finland sold for 1 euro
The site is planned to be turned into a recreational area, with museums and events for tourists to be held on the grounds
Washington starts grasping Moscow’s stance on Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that "there have been some positive changes" in relations between Moscow and Washington
Russian troops push nearly 800 m into Ukrainian defenses near Petrovskoye in LPR
In its advance, the Russian army has taken three forest belts, new lines and positions and also destroyed two strongholds of Ukrainian armed formations
In pursuit of freedom of speech West forgets about respect for feelings — UN official
High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos stressed that it is important to correctly assess the framework of freedom of expression
Zelensky constantly creating problems for Ukraine with his statements — Trump
US President again expressed displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on targets in Ukraine and opined that Russia’s authorities hypothetically want to get all of Ukrainian territory which may "lead to the downfall of Russia," without elaborating
Milan's La Scala opera house to once again open its season with Russian opera
La Scala's seasons have always included works from the classical Russian repertoire, such as operas and ballets
Some European countries are led by Zelensky's brothers in mind — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that the attempt to destroy Russia is in fact World War III
