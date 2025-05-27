Dagestan plays important role in North — South logistics

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. The Republic of Dagestan is an important link in the transport and logistics infrastructure of the North-South international transport corridor, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Makhachkala.

"Dagestan is one of the most colorful, distinctive and attractive regions of our country, <…> an important link in the transport and logistical infrastructure of the North-South international transport corridor. The republic currently maintain ties with more than 62 countries," Zakharova said.

The total foreign trade turnover of Dagestan was $314.28 mln last year, she noted.

"The republic is proactively establishing external ties, successfully reorienting the economy to a closer partnership with friendly countries, and looking for new opportunities. This is the southernmost Russian region that occupies a beneficial geostrategic position and has the direct access to international sea routes," Zakharova added.