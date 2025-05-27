Russia’s robotics sector has strong foundation, but much work remains — Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia’s robotics industry has a solid foundation, yet much work remains to ensure technological parity with leading countries.

"[Robotics] is one of the promising areas of development that has been a focal point for the Russian Government. Yesterday I met with business leaders, including heads of companies actively advancing this field. There is a vast scope for work here, as we have strong foundations, but there is still a great deal to be done to achieve technical parity with certain countries which, it must be acknowledged, have advanced much further than we have in this highly promising field," he said.

"Success is assured, I have no doubt about it," the head of state added.