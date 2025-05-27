Russia honors Eurobond coupon payments — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of 5.7 bln rubles ($71.3 mln) for bonds mature in 2026 and 2.4 bln rubles (26.5 mln euro) for bonds mature in 2036, the ministry said on its website.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2026 totaling 5.7 bln rubles (the equivalent of $71.3 mln) and in 2036 totaling 2.4 bln rubles (the equivalent of 26.5 mln euro) was received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the country to residents and foreign creditors, with their par value expressed in foreign currencies.