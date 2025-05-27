Around 60% of wine sold in Russia is domestically produced — Agriculture Ministry

MINERALNYE VODY, May 27. /TASS/. The share of domestic wine in the overall sales of this category in Russia stands at approximately 58%, Deputy Director of the Department of Food and Processing Industry at the Agriculture Ministry Irina Fedina said.

"One of the key development we are observing is the increase in the share of Russian wine within retail sales volumes - essentially, the choices made by our consumers. Currently, across the country, the share of Russian wine in total sales is about 60%, around 58%," she stated.

Fedina also highlighted the growing presence of Russian wines in retail and food service establishments. Specifically, in supermarkets, the share of Russian wine exceeds 20%, while in certain retail chains, it reaches 40-50%. For sparkling wines, the share is approximately 30%, Fedina explained.